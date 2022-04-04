National Bank of Canada FI Takes $403,000 Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in CarMax by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.18.

KMX opened at $98.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.87. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.04 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

