National Bank of Canada FI Takes $391,000 Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 26.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,821,000 after purchasing an additional 999,308 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 55.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,527,000 after purchasing an additional 813,138 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 41.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,992,000 after purchasing an additional 297,368 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 21.4% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 894,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,232,000 after purchasing an additional 157,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 290.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 834,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,270,000 after acquiring an additional 621,005 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Outset Medical stock opened at $46.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.98. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $61.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.26.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 128.59% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $356,171.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $43,861.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,251 shares of company stock worth $2,484,207. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

