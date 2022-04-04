National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Post by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,275,000 after purchasing an additional 80,770 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 138,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Post by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 529,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,349,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Post by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,834,000 after purchasing an additional 63,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Post by 592.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 265,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POST. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Post from $129.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

Shares of Post stock opened at $71.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.90. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 80.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

