National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 38,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,470,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,084,000 after acquiring an additional 43,864 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.09. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $51.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

