National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,149 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP opened at $125.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.91. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

