National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 137,100 Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 137,100 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 7.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,825 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 50.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 2.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 28.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,494 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 27.5% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,459 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIG. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

RIG stock opened at $4.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.04.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

