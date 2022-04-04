National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,422 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after buying an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Fiserv by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after buying an additional 4,226,311 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 1,518.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,287,000 after buying an additional 2,112,402 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 21.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after buying an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $157,321,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $102.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.77.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

