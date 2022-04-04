National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMLG. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 29,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MMLG opened at $23.17 on Monday. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67.

