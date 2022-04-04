National Asset Management Inc. Has $922,000 Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,953,000 after acquiring an additional 810,637 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $208,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $269,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,399 shares of company stock worth $3,506,577. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.52.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $169.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $412.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.90 and its 200 day moving average is $246.95. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

