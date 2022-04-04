National Asset Management Inc. Has $817,000 Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Shares of RCL stock opened at $83.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.59. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $61.45 and a twelve month high of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.51.

Royal Caribbean Group ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.