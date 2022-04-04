National Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2,866.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,469,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,861 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 137.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,165,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,188 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $78,652,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,992,000 after acquiring an additional 642,869 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of XEL opened at $72.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average is $66.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

