National Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,444 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $66.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.21. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $68.08.

