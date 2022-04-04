National Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,935 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,588,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 42,511 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Alamos Gold by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 54,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 61,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGI. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

NYSE:AGI opened at $8.67 on Monday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -58.82%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

