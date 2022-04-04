National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 21,689 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 10.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLM stock opened at $14.24 on Monday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1808 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

