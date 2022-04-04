Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $724,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.14 and a 200-day moving average of $191.21.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,673 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

