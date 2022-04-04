Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $1,845,673. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $181.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.21. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

