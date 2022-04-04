Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Nam Tai Property from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.
Shares of Nam Tai Property stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $6.48. 1,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,698. The stock has a market cap of $254.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56. Nam Tai Property has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $37.88.
Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nam Tai Property (NTP)
