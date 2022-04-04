Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Nam Tai Property from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of Nam Tai Property stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $6.48. 1,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,698. The stock has a market cap of $254.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56. Nam Tai Property has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $37.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nam Tai Property during the third quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nam Tai Property by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Nam Tai Property by 803.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

