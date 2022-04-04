musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

MMAG opened at GBX 42.50 ($0.56) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 148.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. musicMagpie has a one year low of GBX 40.05 ($0.52) and a one year high of GBX 202.50 ($2.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £45.80 million and a P/E ratio of -3.35.

Get musicMagpie alerts:

In other news, insider Ian Storey bought 95,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £49,523.76 ($64,872.62).

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for musicMagpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for musicMagpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.