Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €292.00 ($320.88).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MEURV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($357.14) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($285.71) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC set a €315.00 ($346.15) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €323.00 ($354.95) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($278.02) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($180.77) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($219.78).

