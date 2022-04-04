MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MSM. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

NYSE:MSM opened at $85.56 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $74.20 and a 12-month high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.11.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 666,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,407,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,022,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,337,000 after purchasing an additional 161,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

