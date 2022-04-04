MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) EVP Douglas E. Jones Sells 31,635 Shares

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MSM opened at $85.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.20 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

MSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $37,861,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $4,445,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.