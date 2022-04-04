Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Noble Financial downgraded Motorsport Games from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark downgraded Motorsport Games from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Motorsport Games from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of Motorsport Games stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Motorsport Games has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $24.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.

Motorsport Games ( NASDAQ:MSGM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.66). Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 73.08% and a negative net margin of 294.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorsport Games will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorsport Games by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,347,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after buying an additional 75,095 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorsport Games by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 116,829 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Motorsport Games by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 15.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

