Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company's stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorcar Parts of America has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,260. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $339.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Motorcar Parts of America ( NASDAQ:MPAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $161.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 51,866.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 749.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

