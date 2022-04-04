Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mosaic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.31.

MOS traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.22. The stock had a trading volume of 242,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,942,434. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mosaic has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $71.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

