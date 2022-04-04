Morgan Stanley Trims Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Target Price to €55.00

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from €62.00 ($68.13) to €55.00 ($60.44) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Danone from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Danone from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danone from €51.00 ($56.04) to €56.00 ($61.54) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $11.13 on Friday. Danone has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $15.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

