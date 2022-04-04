Morgan Stanley Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $337.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $337.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.58.
Shares of ODFL stock opened at $278.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.27. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $242.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.
