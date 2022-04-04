Morgan Stanley Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $337.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $337.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.58.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $278.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.27. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $242.31 and a 1 year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

