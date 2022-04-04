Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Lowered to $350.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.46.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $340.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.56. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $299.68 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

