Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $552.22.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $12.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $476.31. 1,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,113. The business has a 50 day moving average of $435.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $301.53 and a 12 month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.29%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,539 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.11, for a total value of $695,797.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $681,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,974 shares of company stock valued at $23,548,249 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 631.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after acquiring an additional 54,842 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after buying an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,793,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

