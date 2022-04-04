Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $69,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,064,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $247,393,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $164,038,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 258,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,251,000 after acquiring an additional 110,538 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.22.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total transaction of $595,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,974 shares of company stock worth $23,548,249. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $463.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $435.95 and its 200-day moving average is $478.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.53 and a 12 month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.29%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.