MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $429,300.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.30, for a total value of $429,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $454.45 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of -95.88 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.34.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.