Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.58 Per Share

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.69. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.14 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $206.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.36.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $124.24 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $121.04 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.42.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

