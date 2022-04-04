Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at $8,830,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 163.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 229,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 142,346 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

MC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,540. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.23. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $77.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.58.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $553,989.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.