Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

MC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

NYSE MC traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $47.88. 13,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,540. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.23. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

In other Moelis & Company news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $293,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022 over the last 90 days. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,391,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,539,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,772,000 after buying an additional 441,909 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,633,000 after acquiring an additional 378,075 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,695,000 after acquiring an additional 304,114 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 52.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 671,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,554,000 after acquiring an additional 230,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company (Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.