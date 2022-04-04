Mizuho Downgrades Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) to Neutral

Mizuho downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has $2.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $6.00.

AKBA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Akebia Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.31.

AKBA opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.33.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.89% and a negative net margin of 132.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

