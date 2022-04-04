Mizuho Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $172.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $124.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.77.

EOG Resources stock opened at $120.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.03. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 72.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,807 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 9,571 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 44.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 336.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,941 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after buying an additional 105,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

