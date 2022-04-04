Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRTX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $244.00 to $227.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.00.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $85.44 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $75.07 and a 1 year high of $195.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.05 and a 200-day moving average of $131.60.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $171,203.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $46,899.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,955 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

