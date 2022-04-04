Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Gap Down to $109.05

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $109.05, but opened at $106.72. Middlesex Water shares last traded at $103.39, with a volume of 159 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Middlesex Water in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.22. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 56.04%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $50,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total value of $103,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,506 shares of company stock valued at $575,617. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSEX. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth about $1,131,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth about $640,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Middlesex Water by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Middlesex Water by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

