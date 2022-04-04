Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Middlesex Water from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middlesex Water has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of MSEX traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.05. The stock had a trading volume of 148,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,629. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.22. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $77.31 and a 12 month high of $121.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 56.04%.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $103,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $50,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,506 shares of company stock valued at $575,617 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 14.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after buying an additional 22,897 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth $1,197,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 234.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth about $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

