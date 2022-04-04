Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.45.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.54. 11,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,925. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.88. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $144.29 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $326,738.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,320 shares of company stock worth $4,405,125 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $2,795,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $656,403,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $3,469,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.