MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MICT (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

MICT stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,759. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. MICT has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MICT by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 147,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MICT by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 927,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 38,888 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in MICT by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 449,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 297,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in MICT in the second quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MICT by 228.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 110,744 shares in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

