Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,049 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 9.3% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $64,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $309.42 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.19. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

