Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,724 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.1% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 37,070 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,645 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $953,000. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 213,489 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,801,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 66,741 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,446,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $309.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.