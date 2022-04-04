Micromines (MICRO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Micromines (MICRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Micromines has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. Micromines has a market capitalization of $32,674.74 and $5.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Micromines coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00049785 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.86 or 0.07587104 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,953.82 or 1.00077561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047756 BTC.

Micromines Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 coins. Micromines’ official website is micromines.co . Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Micromines

