Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 120.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $336,161,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,012 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,206 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,281,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,575,000 after acquiring an additional 640,284 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.16. The company had a trading volume of 69,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,671. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.97.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.18.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

