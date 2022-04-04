M&G’s (MGPUF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGPUF. Berenberg Bank raised M&G from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on M&G from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 275 ($3.60) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M&G from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report on Thursday. AlphaValue upgraded M&G to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded M&G to a buy rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.70.

Get M&G alerts:

MGPUF opened at $2.84 on Friday. M&G has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.