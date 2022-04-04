Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

MEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research began coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of MEI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,173. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.19. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $50.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $291.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

