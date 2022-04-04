Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merus in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.89.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $27.25 on Thursday. Merus has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Merus by 15.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Merus by 4,040.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merus (Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

