Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,614 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 36,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 253,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 34,346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 34,009 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

DIS stock opened at $137.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.90. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The firm has a market cap of $249.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

