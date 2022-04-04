Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USHY. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,180,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 858,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. PPM America Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,797,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $16,892,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 194,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 38,305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.41.

