Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 480 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,220 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $348.01 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $322.68 and a one year high of $369.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.25.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

